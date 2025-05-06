Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROOT, HIMS, SN

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 598,635 contracts, representing approximately 59.9 million underlying shares or approximately 180.6% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 41,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) saw options trading volume of 26,734 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, HIMS options, or SN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
