Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, JNPR, BAC

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 15,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 344,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 28,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, JNPR options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
