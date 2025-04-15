Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, JNPR, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 94,090 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 9,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 988,400 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 15,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 344,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 28,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, JNPR options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.