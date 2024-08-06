News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, MCK, LMND

August 06, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 3,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 316,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 3,137 contracts, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 9,589 contracts, representing approximately 958,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RH options, MCK options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
