Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, MCK, LMND

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 3,137 contracts, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 9,589 contracts, representing approximately 958,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
