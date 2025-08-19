Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, BBY, ALK

August 19, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 4,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 481,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,431 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 11,443 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,000 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

