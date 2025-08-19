Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RGTI, UNH, CVNA

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 304,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 20,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 41,190 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 124.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RGTI options, UNH options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MFIN Options Chain
PF Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of GPRF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.