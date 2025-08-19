Markets
RGTI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RGTI, UNH, CVNA

August 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI), where a total of 548,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.5% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 174,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 304,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 20,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 41,190 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 124.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RGTI options, UNH options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MFIN Options Chain
 PF Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of GPRF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MFIN Options Chain-> PF Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of GPRF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RGTI
UNH
CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.