Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RGTI, UNH, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI), where a total of 548,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.5% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 174,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 304,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 20,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 41,190 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 124.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

