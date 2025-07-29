Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RDDT, SRPT, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total volume of 36,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 92,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,500 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 26,785 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 4,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, SRPT options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

