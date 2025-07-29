Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RDDT, SRPT, CELH

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 92,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,500 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 26,785 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 4,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
