Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, GS, SMCI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 330,366 contracts, representing approximately 33.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 34,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
