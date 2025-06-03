Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, GS, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 11,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 330,366 contracts, representing approximately 33.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 34,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

