Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, DECK, GM

April 29, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 14,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 14,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,400 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 59,259 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 7,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

