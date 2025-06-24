Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, APD, BBY

June 24, 2025 — 01:56 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 11,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 5,395 contracts, representing approximately 539,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 17,107 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 12,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, APD options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

