Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PZZA, ALE, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 9,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 982,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) saw options trading volume of 6,901 contracts, representing approximately 690,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 40,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

