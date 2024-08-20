News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, AMGN, OXY

August 20, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 175,803 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 15,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 55,047 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 5,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

