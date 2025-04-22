Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, AFRM, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 53,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025 , with 12,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 36,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 22,513 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 11,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, AFRM options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.