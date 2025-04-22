Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, AFRM, TDOC

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 36,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 22,513 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 11,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, AFRM options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GRPM Dividend History
Funds Holding NVDX
TXNM Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.