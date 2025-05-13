Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PSX, EQT, DUK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 122,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 471.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 60,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 55,627 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 7,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,400 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 18,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

