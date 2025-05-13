Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PSX, EQT, DUK

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 55,627 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 7,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,400 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 18,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PSX options, EQT options, or DUK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
