Markets
PSX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PSX, EQT, DUK

May 13, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 122,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 471.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 60,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 55,627 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 7,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,400 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 18,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PSX options, EQT options, or DUK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Louis Bacon Stock Picks
 ETFs Holding PTIE
 CPAY Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Louis Bacon Stock Picks-> ETFs Holding PTIE-> CPAY Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSX
EQT
DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.