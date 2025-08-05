Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRVA, PFE, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA), where a total volume of 4,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 400,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of PRVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PRVA. Below is a chart showing PRVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 194,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 16,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

