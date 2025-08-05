Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRVA, PFE, SPOT

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 194,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 16,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRVA options, PFE options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
