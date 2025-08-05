Markets
PRVA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRVA, PFE, SPOT

August 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA), where a total volume of 4,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 400,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of PRVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PRVA. Below is a chart showing PRVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 194,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 16,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRVA options, PFE options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EEX
 KFRC market cap history
 Bank of York Mellon RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EEX-> KFRC market cap history-> Bank of York Mellon RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRVA
PFE
SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.