Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, LUMN, VKTX

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 121,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 42,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 16,760 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
