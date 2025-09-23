Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, CSX, WFC

September 23, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 51,757 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 40,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 99,261 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 41,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 71,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 30,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, CSX options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

