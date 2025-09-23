Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, CSX, WFC

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 99,261 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 41,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 71,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 30,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
