Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PARA, VRTX, CF

May 06, 2025 — 02:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 78,250 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 28,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 12,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 14,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, VRTX options, or CF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

