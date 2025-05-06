Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PARA, VRTX, CF

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 12,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 14,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.