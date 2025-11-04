Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, SMR, DJT

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 137,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 41,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 28,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,800 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
