Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, SMR, DJT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 54,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 6,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 137,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 41,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 28,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,800 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

