Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, MU, KLAC

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 144,223 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 18,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 3,390 contracts, representing approximately 339,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1120 strike highlighted in orange:
