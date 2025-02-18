Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, ABNB, ORCL

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 58,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 31,202 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 79,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

