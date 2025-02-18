Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, ABNB, ORCL

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 31,202 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 79,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, ABNB options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date
Institutional Holders of KARS
FT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.