Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OSCR, PTON, MRVL

June 17, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total volume of 92,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 124,433 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 74,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 154,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 21,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, PTON options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

