Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, NKE, GPN

October 07, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 269,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 12,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 96,253 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 12,985 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, NKE options, or GPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
