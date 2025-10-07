Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, NKE, GPN

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 96,253 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 12,985 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, NKE options, or GPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
