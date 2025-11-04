Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVRI, ELF, UPWK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enviri Corp (Symbol: NVRI), where a total volume of 4,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 418,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of NVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 3,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,000 underlying shares of NVRI. Below is a chart showing NVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 7,132 contracts, representing approximately 713,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) options are showing a volume of 10,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

