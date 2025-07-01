Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, WYNN, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.7 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 170.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 191.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 149,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,217 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 36,327 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, WYNN options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

