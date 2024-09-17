Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, GNRC, DECK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 4,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 442,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $875 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $875 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 2,676 contracts, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.67 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.67 strike highlighted in orange:

