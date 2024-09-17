News & Insights

Markets
NOW

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, GNRC, DECK

September 17, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 4,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 442,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $875 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $875 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 2,676 contracts, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.67 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, GNRC options, or DECK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of QQQY
 Institutional Holders of ADRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
GNRC
DECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.