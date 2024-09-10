Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOV, ETSY, ZS

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,294 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 9,846 contracts, representing approximately 984,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOV options, ETSY options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
