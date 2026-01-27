Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, SYY, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 4,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 485,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $665 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $665 strike highlighted in orange:

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) saw options trading volume of 15,764 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,548 contracts, representing approximately 954,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 16, 2028, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, SYY options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.