Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NNE, UPST, FDS

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 30,739 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 1,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
