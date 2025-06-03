Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NNE, UPST, FDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE), where a total of 17,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 30,739 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 1,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NNE options, UPST options, or FDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

