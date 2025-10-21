Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NLY, ORA, SPHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), where a total volume of 34,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 29,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 3,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 4,964 contracts, representing approximately 496,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,600 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

