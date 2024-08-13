Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, NRG, CZR

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 17,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,500 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 25,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
