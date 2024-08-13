Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, NRG, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 200,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 164.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 25,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 17,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,500 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 25,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, NRG options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

