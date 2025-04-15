Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NE, BBWI, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), where a total volume of 15,390 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 38,335 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 47,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 22,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NE options, BBWI options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.