Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NE, BBWI, DKNG

April 15, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), where a total volume of 15,390 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 38,335 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 47,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 22,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NE options, BBWI options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
