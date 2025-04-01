Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTN, MARA, HOOD

April 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 2,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 163,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 11,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 201,430 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 16,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
