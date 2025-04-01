Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTN, MARA, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 2,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 163,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 11,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 201,430 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 16,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTN options, MARA options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

