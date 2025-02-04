News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, REGN, PEP

February 04, 2025 — 01:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 33,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,900 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 7,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 51,262 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 9,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,600 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
