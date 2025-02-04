Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, REGN, PEP

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 7,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 51,262 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 9,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,600 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
