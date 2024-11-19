News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, ANF, OLLI

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 174,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 13,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 9,026 contracts, representing approximately 902,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 6,323 contracts, representing approximately 632,300 underlying shares or approximately 64% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

