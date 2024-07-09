Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ALB, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 38,101 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 4,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 22,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,690 contracts, representing approximately 269,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, ALB options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

