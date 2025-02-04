Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, AMRK, SOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total of 5,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 849 contracts, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 5,048 contracts, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, AMRK options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

