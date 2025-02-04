Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, AMRK, SOC

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 849 contracts, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 5,048 contracts, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOD options, AMRK options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NSEC shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RZA
Institutional Holders of CTRV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.