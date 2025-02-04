News & Insights

Markets
MOD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, AMRK, SOC

February 04, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total of 5,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 849 contracts, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 5,048 contracts, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, AMRK options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NSEC shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RZA
 Institutional Holders of CTRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NSEC shares outstanding history -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RZA -> Institutional Holders of CTRV -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOD
AMRK
SOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.