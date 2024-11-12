News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, TSLA, NFLX

November 12, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 424,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 333.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 63,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.6 million contracts, representing approximately 156.9 million underlying shares or approximately 160.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 69,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 57,974 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 148.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, TSLA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

