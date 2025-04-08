Markets
META

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, LVS, NFLX

April 08, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 302,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 13,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 89,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 48,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 75,320 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 143.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, LVS options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 PRE Average Annual Return
 SFTW market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> PRE Average Annual Return-> SFTW market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META
LVS
NFLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.