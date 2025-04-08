Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, LVS, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 302,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 13,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 89,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 48,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 75,320 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 143.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

