Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MATV, ALLY, ASO

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 60,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 234% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 15,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MATV options, ALLY options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
