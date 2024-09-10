News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MATV, ALLY, ASO

September 10, 2024 — 03:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV), where a total volume of 50,729 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 2010.1% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 60,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 234% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 15,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

