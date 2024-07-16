Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, IBKR, SPOT

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 5,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 11,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
