Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, WDC, VRTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 10,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 26,179 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

