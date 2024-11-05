Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, WDC, VRTX

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 26,179 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, WDC options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Low Priced Dividend Stocks
BIO YTD Return
HPY Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.