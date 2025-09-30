Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, INTC, OKTA

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 558,729 contracts, representing approximately 55.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 46,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 12,604 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
