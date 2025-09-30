Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, INTC, OKTA

September 30, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 12,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 558,729 contracts, representing approximately 55.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 46,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 12,604 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

