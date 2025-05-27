Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, XYZ, HD

May 27, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 13,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 97,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 18,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 22,091 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, XYZ options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
