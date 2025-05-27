Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, XYZ, HD

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 97,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 18,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 22,091 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, XYZ options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
