Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KKR, SG, RPD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), where a total of 14,677 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 3,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,100 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 19,544 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) saw options trading volume of 3,307 contracts, representing approximately 330,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KKR options, SG options, or RPD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

