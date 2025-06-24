Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KKR, SG, RPD

Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 19,544 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) saw options trading volume of 3,307 contracts, representing approximately 330,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
