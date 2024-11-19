News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, CELH, JWN

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 55,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 11,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 49,487 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 10,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

