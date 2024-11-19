Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, CELH, JWN

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 49,487 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 10,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CELH options, or JWN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BBY Videos
Funds Holding HCFT
GTPB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.