Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JCI, HPE, FCX

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 95,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 67,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 12,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JCI options, HPE options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further JCI Research:
- JCI Stock Predictions
- JCI shares outstanding history
- Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
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