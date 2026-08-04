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JCI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JCI, HPE, FCX

August 04, 2026 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total volume of 20,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 95,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 67,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 12,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JCI options, HPE options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further JCI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
JCI Stock Predictions-> JCI shares outstanding history-> Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JCI
HPE
FCX

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