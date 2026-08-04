Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JCI, HPE, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total volume of 20,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 10,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 95,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 67,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 12,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JCI options, HPE options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further JCI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.