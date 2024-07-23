Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IVZ, PM, STX

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 32,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 11,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IVZ options, PM options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
