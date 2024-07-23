Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IVZ, PM, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), where a total of 34,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.8% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 21,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 32,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 11,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IVZ options, PM options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.