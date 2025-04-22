Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, SWTX, PM

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) options are showing a volume of 10,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 36,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
