Markets
ISRG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, SWTX, PM

April 22, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 13,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) options are showing a volume of 10,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 36,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, SWTX options, or PM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends
 HAL Historical PE Ratio
 Funds Holding LSE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends-> HAL Historical PE Ratio-> Funds Holding LSE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ISRG
SWTX
PM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.