Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IQV, PTON, TRNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total of 64,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 281.1% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 32,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 213,009 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 151.9% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 90,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Transcat Inc (Symbol: TRNS) options are showing a volume of 1,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.5% of TRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,600 underlying shares of TRNS. Below is a chart showing TRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

