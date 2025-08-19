Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONQ, TOL, MRVL

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 9,271 contracts, representing approximately 927,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 95,237 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
