Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONQ, TOL, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 132,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 39,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 9,271 contracts, representing approximately 927,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 95,237 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, TOL options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

