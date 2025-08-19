Markets
IONQ

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONQ, TOL, MRVL

August 19, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 132,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 39,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 9,271 contracts, representing approximately 927,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 95,237 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, TOL options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stocks
 KRMN Videos
 Funds Holding RW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stocks-> KRMN Videos-> Funds Holding RW-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IONQ
TOL
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.